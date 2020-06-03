Linkovi
Internet TV
Fotografije dana
03 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pygmy marmoset cubs are pictured with their mother in their enclosure at the Mulhouse Zoo, eastern France.
2
A man and a woman hold hands aloft in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.
3
Police officers react as they attempt to detain a protester near the entrance to Downing Street, during an anti-racism demonstration in London.
4
A man and his family ride a motorbike during an evacuation of a slum off the coast of the Arabian sea as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall, in Mumbai, India.
Fotografije dana
