A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left seven people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain.
2
Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong.
3
Children sit on sacks filled with recyclable material at a garbage dumping site in Guwahati, India.
4
A boy looks at a glass bowl in a museum in Bramsche-Kalkriese, Germany.