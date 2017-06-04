Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left seven people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain.
Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong.
Children sit on sacks filled with recyclable material at a garbage dumping site in Guwahati, India.
A boy looks at a glass bowl in a museum in Bramsche-Kalkriese, Germany.
