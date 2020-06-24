Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Richardson Fremond leaps over a wall as he runs to collect an award during a graduation ceremony for the senior class of Chambers High School at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in Homestead, Fla., June 23, 2020.
Russian sailors march toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia.
An image created using different varieties of rice is seen in a paddy in Shenyang in China&#39;s northeastern Liaoning province.
A South Korean guard post is seen through a military fence decorated with ribbons wishing for peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula at Imjingak peace park in the border city of Paju.
