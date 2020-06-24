Linkovi
Fotografije dana
24 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Richardson Fremond leaps over a wall as he runs to collect an award during a graduation ceremony for the senior class of Chambers High School at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in Homestead, Fla., June 23, 2020.
2
Russian sailors march toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia.
3
An image created using different varieties of rice is seen in a paddy in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
4
A South Korean guard post is seen through a military fence decorated with ribbons wishing for peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula at Imjingak peace park in the border city of Paju.
Fotografije dana
