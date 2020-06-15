Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C.
Customers cheer as they are allowed in the Selfridges department store in London. Shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods re-open amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
A student enters his public school classroom for the first time in three months since the lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay.
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia.
