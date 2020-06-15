Linkovi
Fotografije dana
15 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C.
2
Customers cheer as they are allowed in the Selfridges department store in London. Shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods re-open amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
3
A student enters his public school classroom for the first time in three months since the lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay.
4
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in an escalator with marks for social distancing during reopening at Pondok Indah Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Fotografije dana
