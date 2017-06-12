Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
A rescue boat approaches a submerged car on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guiyang city, Guizhou province, China.
1

A rescue boat approaches a submerged car on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guiyang city, Guizhou province, China.

Backers of the government of Venezuela&#39;s President Nicolas Maduro (L) and opposition activists face off in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas.
2

Backers of the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) and opposition activists face off in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas.

Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida.
3

Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Colorful kites are flown in the sky on Tam Thanh beach during an International Kite Festival in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, June 11, 2017.
4

Colorful kites are flown in the sky on Tam Thanh beach during an International Kite Festival in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, June 11, 2017.

Učitajte još

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG