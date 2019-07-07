Linkovi

People watch from balconies as revelers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Kenya&rsquo;s Manvir Baryan and his British navigator Drew Sturrock kick up a dust cloud in the Skoda Fabia R5 as he negotiates a turn, during the second day of the Safari rally at Soysambu ranch near Kenya&#39;s lakeside town of Naivasha, July 6, 2019.
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany.
An arch of yellow bicycles is seen in front of Brussels Town Hall, Belgium, during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race.
