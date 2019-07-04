Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
2 A woman holds a rooster inside the high court (Tribunal de Grande Instance) where the justice is set to rule on whether a lively cockerel should be considered a neighborly nuisance in a case that has led to shreiks of protest in the countryside.
3 Servicewomen march during a military parade marking the Belarus Independence Day in Minsk.
4 A fisherman catches fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka.

