A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing center in Hyderabad, India.
People rest at the Bournemouth Beach, on what is one of Britain&#39;s hottest days of the year so far, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain.
Muslim girls are seen after prayers, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Muslims queue up to enter a disinfection chamber set up as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque&#39;s compound to attend an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
