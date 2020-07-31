Linkovi
31 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing center in Hyderabad, India.
2
People rest at the Bournemouth Beach, on what is one of Britain's hottest days of the year so far, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain.
3
Muslim girls are seen after prayers, in Lagos, Nigeria.
4
Muslims queue up to enter a disinfection chamber set up as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque's compound to attend an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Fotografije dana
