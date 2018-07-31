Linkovi
Fotografije dana
31 jul, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Policemen use shields during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A horse surrounded by flies plays on a dry meadow in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany.
Supporters of Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance party leader Nelson Chamisa hold his campaign posters as they gather outside the MDC Alliance's headquarters in Harare. The government warned election candidates they faced prosecution and jail for prematurely announcing results of landmark polls after the main opposition MDC party said it had won.
A crowd of early-risers gather near the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park to be among the first in the continental United States to see the sunrise near Bar Harbor, Maine.
