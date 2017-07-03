A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle where both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) are gathered in the palace of Versailles, outside Paris. Macron laid out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of parliament at the chateau of Versailles.
People perform after a military parade to mark the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus.
Bikes are seen hanging next to the road during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 212.5 kilometers (132 miles) with start in Verviers, Belgium and finish in Longwy, France.
Wind and kitesurfers enjoy a windy day on lake Neusiedl in Podersdorf, Austria, July 2 ,2017.