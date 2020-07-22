Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Visitors take pictures at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea.
2 A Palestinian boy pours water over his head in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3 A worker washes the sidewalk to remove graffitis after police dismantled the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
4 People watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

