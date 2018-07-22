Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Alphorn blowers perform an ensemble piece on the last day of the Alphorn International Festival on the alp of Tracouet in Nendaz, southern Switzerland.
A dancer performs the whirling Dance of the Zancos on Saint Mary Magdalene&#39;s feast day in Anguiano, Spain.
Athletes compete during the Diamond League women&#39;s 100m hurdles final at the London Stadium.
People drink beer from fish bowls at a beer drinking competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 21,2018.
