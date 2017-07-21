A jaguar (Panthera onca) hunts a fish as it swims in its enclosure at Pessac Zoo on the outskirts of Bordeaux, France.
A woman dries chili peppers in the sun at a village in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi province, China.
A member of the Ukraine team performs during the women's team free synchronized swimming final free routine of the 17th FINA World Championships in the City Park venue, in Budapest, Hungary.
Nepalese people burn an effigy of demon Ghantakarna to represent demolition of evil during the Ghantakarna festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
