A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The Milky Way galaxy is seen in the sky above the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, Nevada, July 18, 2020.
2 A boy prepares to jump from a fallen coconut tree into a lake on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India.
3 Worshipers of Legio Maria attend a prayer at their church in the Kebera slum of Nairobi after Kenya's President Kenyatta directed the places of worship to reopen under strict guidelines to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
4 A man walks through mud with a frame depicting Jesus Christ, following flash floods that left several dead and dozens missing, in North Luwu, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, July 18, 2020.

