Fotografije dana
16 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Residents ride a boat past a damaged house near the Poyang Lake due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city in China's central Jiangxi province, July 15, 2020.
A woman and a young girl sit in their flooded house in Sunamganj, Bangladesh.
Two domestically-made armored vehicles launch smoke grenades during the annual Han Kuang military drills in Taichung, Taiwan.
Spain's King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia arrive to a state tribute in memory of Spain's COVID-19 victims at Royal Palace in Madrid.
Fotografije dana
