Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Mexico's Samantha Jimenez Santos compete in the women's 10m platform synchro final dat the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
A Raramuris indigenous woman takes part in the "Ultra maraton de los Canones 2017" (Ultra marathon of the Canyons), at La Sinforosa Canyon, in Guachochi, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on July 15, 2017.
Jockeys compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with the Calgary Stampede Queen, Princesses and Indian Princess during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2017.
Učitajte još