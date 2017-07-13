A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Jammu and Kashmir policemen present a guard of honor at the Martyr's graveyard in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day in memory of the day when the region's Hindu king ordered more than 20 Kashmiri Muslims executed in a bid to put down an uprising in 1931.
2
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
3
A protester cries as she mourns jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong.
4
Honor guards perform during a military drill at navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.