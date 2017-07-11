Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Names of the 86 victims are seen on a memorial for the victims of the July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France.
A policeman pours fuel over jerry cans containing confiscated acetic acid before setting it alight, on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan.
A boy waits for customers at a flower stall during heavy rain in Allahabad, India.
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders cycle past during the 178-km Stage 10 of the 104th Tour de France cycling race, from Perigueux to Bergerac, France.
