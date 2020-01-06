Linkovi
06 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Bulgarians sing, play bagpipes and chain dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during Epiphany, in Kalofer.
2
Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, during the festival of Epiphany.
3
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul.
4
In this aerial photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, mourners attend a funeral ceremony in Tehran for Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.
Fotografije dana
