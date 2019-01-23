Linkovi
23 januar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indian migrant workers cover themselves with a plastic sheet as steam rises at a brick kiln, during rainfall on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
2
Residents evacuate their flooded homes in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Torrential rains and landslides displaced upwards of several thousand residents in central Indonesia, officials said.
3
The U.S. side of Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, is frozen due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019.
4
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela during a rally demanding President Nicolas Maduro's resignation in Caracas.
