A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy.
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
The Mayon volcano spews lava as it continues to erupt, as seen from Daraga town, in Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines.
A Syrian girl holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus, Jan. 22, 2018. At least 21 cases of suffocation, including children, were reported.
