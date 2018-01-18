Linkovi

Smoke trails made by an Epsilon rocket are seen during the morning sunrise over Kimotsuki town in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. The Epsilon rocket, carrying the ASNARO-2 radar satellite developed by NEC, was launched from the JAXA Uchinoura Space Center.
Antonio Borges Serum, of the ethnic group &quot;Hunikui&quot; from Acre, Brazil, listens to a speech during a meeting by Amazonian indigenous in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru.
A strong wave hits the shore in Saint-Joseph, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, as the tropical storm Beguitta passes near the island.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales.
