Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
14 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns at a makeshift field hospital at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island.
2
Local residents carry water pots above their heads as they walk back to their homes after heavy snowfall in Khanozai area some 75 kms in northeast of the provincial capital Quetta, Pakistan. Avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather has killed more than 110 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days, officials said.
3
An anti-government demonstrator jumps over tires set on fire to block a main highway during a protest in the town of Jal el-Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon.
4
Toyota's driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa and his co-driver Alex Bravo Haro of Spain compete during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG