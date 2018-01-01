Participants take part in the annual New Year's Day Parade in central London.
Supermoon rises over a mosque in the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during an annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela in Ahmedabad, India.
Water safety guards take a bath in the cold water of the Lech river in Fuessen, southern Germany, to welcome the New Year 2018 during their traditional winter swimming event.
