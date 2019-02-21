Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
21 februar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Children walk on garbage during an annual Lampung bay clean-up event in the Sukaraja village in the Bumi Waras subdistrict of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
2
Emil Iversen of Norway, Oskar Svensson of Sweden and Gleb Retivykh of Russia compete during the semifinals of the Men's sprint during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria.
3
Sex abuse survivor Alessandro Battaglia, right, is hugged by survivor and founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse), Denise Buchanan, as he speaks during a twilight vigil prayer near Castle Sant' Angelo, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis opened a landmark sex abuse prevention summit by warning senior Catholic figures that the faithful are demanding concrete action against predator priests and not just words of condemnation.
4
A craftsman dyes a cloth with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, northern Nigeria. The dye pits were founded in 1498 and are said to be the last ones of their kind but some of the craftsmen grumble about competition from Chinese fabrics that have entered the markets and sell for half the price.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG