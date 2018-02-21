Linkovi

Jezici
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
1 Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
2 Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
3 Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.
4 An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG