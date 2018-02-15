Linkovi

1 Students grieve outside Pines Trail Center where counselors are present, after Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
2 Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in the women's aerials qualifications freestyle skiing event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
3 Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during clashes with Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Beita, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
4 Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shangqiu, Henan province, China, Feb. 14, 2018.

