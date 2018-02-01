A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers from explosive ordinance disposal stand next to a deactivated bomb in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong. Hong Kong police neutralized the large unexploded wartime bomb after it was unearthed during construction work in the Asian financial center.
French President Emmanuel Macron wears a fez during his tour of the Medina (old town) of the Tunisian capital Tunis.
Workers install red lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at a tourist attraction in Linyi, Shandong province, China, Jan. 31, 2018.
A super blue blood moon behind a mountain is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway, Jan. 31, 2018.