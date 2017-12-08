Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at his home in Bordeaux, France.

A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India.

Israeli soldier stands during clashes with Palestinians following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank City of Nablus.

Farmers work at a cotton market in Soungalodaga village near Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

