Pope Francis blows a candle on the occasion of his 81st birthday during a private audience with children the Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-07 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
A police officer shouts as children are rescued following a suicide attack on a church in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Supporters of former Georgian President and Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili break into the building of the International Art Center in Kyiv, Ukraine.
