Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
13 decembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Indian paramilitary trooper carries an umbrella as he walks through a park during snowfall in Srinagar.
2
Young women sing carols as they hold candles to celebrate St. Lucia's Day in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saint Katarina in St.Petersburg, Russia.
3
Elite soldiers take part in a mission to retrieve bodies from White Island after the Dec. 9 volcanic eruption, off the coast from Whakatane on the North Island, in this handout photo taken by the New Zealand Defence Force.
4
The moon is seen near a construction site in Kuala Lumpur.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG