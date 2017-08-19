Suparnički protesti

Linkovi

Konzervativni pobornici slobode govora i levičarski demonstranti na protivničkim protestima u Bostonu. Policija saopštila da neće tolerisati nasilje.
People assemble on Boston Common before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counter protest groups gather for a 3 kilometer walk to the Boston Common.
Organizers stand on the bandstand on Boston Common during a "free speech" rally staged by conservative activists, in Boston, Aug. 19, 2017. Counterprotesters stand along barricades ringing the bandstand.
Boston Police and police from nearby districts, on bicycle patrol, getting final direction on the day's protests. City leaders have warned of zero tolerance for violence.
