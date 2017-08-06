Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia.
1

A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia.

Paul Carter competes in the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
2

Paul Carter competes in the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea, Aug. 5, 2017.
3

A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea, Aug. 5, 2017.

Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner Gruetzner, who were holding their wedding reception nearby, meet Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was kayaking off Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 5, 2017.
4

Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner Gruetzner, who were holding their wedding reception nearby, meet Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was kayaking off Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 5, 2017.

Učitajte još

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG