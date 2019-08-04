Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
2
A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.
3
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
4
Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred earlier in the day in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019. Hallberg looked for her missing mother Angie Englisbee, who was in the store during the attack.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG