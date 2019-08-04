Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred earlier in the day in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019. Hallberg looked for her missing mother Angie Englisbee, who was in the store during the attack.
