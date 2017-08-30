A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
A medium-range ballistic missile target is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, during Flight Test Standard Missile-27, Event 2. The target was successfully intercepted by SM-6 missiles fired from the guided-missile destroyer destroyer USS John Paul Jones.
2
Crowds of people throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain.
3
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2017.
4
Smoke billows as Iraqi forces advance toward Al-Ayadieh village, the last remaining active frontline near Tal Afar, during an operation to retake the city from the Islamic State group, Aug. 29, 2017.