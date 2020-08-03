Linkovi
03 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Frecce Tricolore (Three-color Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad flies over the new San Giorgio Bridge during its inauguration in Genoa, Italy. Two years ago, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives.
A rescued migrant helps a fellow migrant after disembarking an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbor, Malta.
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding on a jail compound in Jalalabad.
Motorists are hit by large waves breaking on the shores of Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
