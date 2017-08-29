Astronaut Randy Bresnik took this photo of Tropical Storm Harvey from the International Space Station, Aug. 28, 2017.
Afghan men shop for livestock at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha Muslim festival, on the outskirts of Jalalabad.
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's latest missile launch, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tourists look at tributes for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash in Paris Aug. 31, 1997.
Učitajte još