Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
26 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A student writes placards before a protest march demanding protection for the Amazon rainforest near the consulate of Brazil in Kolkata, India.
2
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.
3
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the Israeli demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant as the building owners said they were informed by the forces that they did not obtain a construction permit, in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.
4
A couple takes a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former U.S. Presidents in Williamsburg, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2019. Howard Hankins rescued the giant busts of former U.S. Presidents from the closed Presidents Park in Colonial Williamsburg when he was commissioned to destroy them.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG