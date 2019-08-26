Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A student writes placards before a protest march demanding protection for the Amazon rainforest near the consulate of Brazil in Kolkata, India.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the Israeli demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant as the building owners said they were informed by the forces that they did not obtain a construction permit, in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.
A couple takes a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former U.S. Presidents in Williamsburg, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2019. Howard Hankins rescued the giant busts of former U.S. Presidents from the closed Presidents Park in Colonial Williamsburg when he was commissioned to destroy them.
