A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A student, wearing a face mask and shield, returns to the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, South Africa.
2 Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a five-story apartment building after it collapsed in Mahad, India.
3 The room is set and delegates begin to arrive for the first day of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, N.C.
4 The Tokyo Skytree shows a special lighting in red, blue and green, the symbol colors of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, to mark one year before the opening of the Paralympics that was postponed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo.

