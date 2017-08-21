A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A total solar eclipse is seen above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
This composite image, made from four frames, shows the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, from Northern Cascades National Park in Washingtron.
People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell.
A large crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch a partial solar eclipse in Los Angeles, California.