Fotografije dana
20 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Federal police officers are seen at the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
2
People observe the Nil Barahi mask dance festival, an annual event during which dancers perform while posing as various deities that people worship to seek blessings, in Bode, Nepal.
3
A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2019.
4
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Aug. 19, 2019.
Fotografije dana
