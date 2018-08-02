Linkovi
02 avgust, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People row along floodwaters in Hanoi's suburban Chuong My district, Vietnam.
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain.
Flag draped transfer cases with the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Sixty-five years after the Korean War ended, the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the brutal conflict are finally coming home.
People harvest seed pods from lotus flowers at a pond in Tancheng in China's eastern Shandong province, China, Aug. 1, 2018.
