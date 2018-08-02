Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People row along floodwaters in Hanoi's suburban Chuong My district, Vietnam.
2 People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain.
3 Flag draped transfer cases with the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Sixty-five years after the Korean War ended, the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the brutal conflict are finally coming home.
4 People harvest seed pods from lotus flowers at a pond in Tancheng in China's eastern Shandong province, China, Aug. 1, 2018.

