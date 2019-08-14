Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
1 Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise or the Peak of the Furnace flowing down the east-south-east face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
2 People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise or the Peak of the Furnace flowing down the east-south-east face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
A woman and a boy pose for pictures at Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov - who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
3 A woman and a boy pose for pictures at Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov - who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka. After a social media firestorm over using a feeble emaciated animal in the parade, the authorities withdrew her from the festival allowing her rest and medication.
4 70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka. After a social media firestorm over using a feeble emaciated animal in the parade, the authorities withdrew her from the festival allowing her rest and medication.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG