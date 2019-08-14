Linkovi
14 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
2
People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise or the Peak of the Furnace flowing down the east-south-east face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
3
A woman and a boy pose for pictures at Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov - who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
4
70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka. After a social media firestorm over using a feeble emaciated animal in the parade, the authorities withdrew her from the festival allowing her rest and medication.
Fotografije dana
