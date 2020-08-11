Linkovi
11 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The vessel
MV Wakashio
, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground and caused oil leakage is seen near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius.
2
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the occupied West Bank.
3
The wife of Rami Kaaki, one of ten firefighters who were killed during the last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, mourns during her husband's funeral at the firefighter headquarters.
4
Election officials sort absentee ballots in Atlanta. Voters in Georgia return to the polls for runoffs to settle party nominations in four congressional races and 17 legislative races as well as district attorney in Fulton County.
Fotografije dana
