A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground and caused oil leakage is seen near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius.
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the occupied West Bank.
The wife of Rami Kaaki, one of ten firefighters who were killed during the last week&#39;s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, mourns during her husband&#39;s funeral at the firefighter headquarters.
Election officials sort absentee ballots in Atlanta.&nbsp;Voters in Georgia return to the polls for runoffs to settle party nominations in four congressional races and 17 legislative races&nbsp;as well as district attorney in Fulton County.&nbsp;
