Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 april, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
People wait to march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee.
2
A ceremonial wreath laying in honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C.
3
Members of African National Congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died at age 81 after a long illness.
4
Indian Sikh Nihang (a traditional Sikh religious warrior) Baba 'Jagir' Singh wears a giant turban at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of the 397th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG