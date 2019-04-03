Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People walk under cherry blossom trees as the sun rises at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
1 People walk under cherry blossom trees as the sun rises at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
A student has her picture taken with a King Kong sculpture made out of straw in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai.
2 A student has her picture taken with a King Kong sculpture made out of straw in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai.
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) carry caskets that arrived from South Korea, containing the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War, at an airport in Shenyang, Liaoning province.
3 Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) carry caskets that arrived from South Korea, containing the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War, at an airport in Shenyang, Liaoning province.
People walk under Australia&#39;s iconic landmark Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, as heavy fog blankets the city.
4 People walk under Australia's iconic landmark Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, as heavy fog blankets the city.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG