Fotografije dana
13 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A grey heron is seen at the Sempione park in Milan, Italy.
2
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.
3
Muslims pray during the first dawn prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
4
Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, left, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Fotografije dana
