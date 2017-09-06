Linkovi

A soldier performs a mock rescue during a ceremony to mark Pakistan Defense Day in Lahore.
The International Space Station&rsquo;s external cameras captured another dramatic view of Hurricane Irma as it made landfall in the Caribbean. The powerful Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph made landfall on several islands while continuing on a westward track.
Police patrol the area as Hurricane Irma slams across islands in the northern Caribbean on in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Motorists head north on US 1 in Key Largo, Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. Keys officials announced a mandatory evacuation for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day.
