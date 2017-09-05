A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Japanese honor guard members prepare for inspection by Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.
A masked witness points to the police officers suspected of killing 17-year-old Kian delos Santos as she testifies during a Senate hearing in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.
A woman looks at empty shelves that are normally filled with bottles of water after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Sept. 4, 2017.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the press conference for the film 'mother!' at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.