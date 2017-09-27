Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A powerful explosion is seen in the ammunition depot at a military base in Kalynivka, west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile.
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with a gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, and which authorities suspect were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state.
