A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
A powerful explosion is seen in the ammunition depot at a military base in Kalynivka, west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile.
3
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with a gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.
4
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, and which authorities suspect were killed by insurgents last month, in a mass grave near Maungdaw in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine state.